Hollywood's Sexiest Men

Brad Pitt



He has so much to offer and it's hard to decide if it's the family man, the chiseled looks or humanitarian in Brad that we love the most. And just when it looks like his solo act can't be topped, he hits the red carpet with Angelina Jolie. The too-hot twosome also topped our list of 2007's Most Stylish Couples.