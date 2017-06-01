Hollywood Sounds Off After Trump Pulls Out of Paris Climate Agreement

John Legend, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chelsea Handler and more stars went straight to social media after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would officially pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

And let's just say the majority weren't there to praise the decision.

"Trump is our national embarrassment," Legend tweeted. "We have to stop this a**hole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018." The singer's tweet was just the beginning of the backlash. Leonardo DiCaprio also chimed in, tweeting, "Today, our planet suffered. It's more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement.

Here's why the pull-out was a huge deal: In 2015, 195 countries signed on to the agreement, which was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. Although Trump said he was willing to renegotiate the deal, he said his announcement would "end the implementation of carbon reduction targets set under Obama, and stall all contributions to the United Nations' Green Climate Fund, that were costing the United States a fortune," according to CNN.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement following the announcement, saying, "The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created." He added, "I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."

Take a look at more celebrity reactions:

