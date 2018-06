Hollywood Hits Broadway

In 1995, a passion for the stage led Garner to N.Y.C., where she toiled as a restaurant hostess while in pursuit of her dream. After struggling to make ends meet as an understudy, Garner later got her first taste of success when she scored the lead role on the award-winning TV series Alias and became a household name thanks to movies like 13 Going on 30. "All the stuff I've done in TV and movies has been accidental. I ended up auditioning for TV while I was an understudy, because I was so broke," she has said. Garner finally hit Broadway in 2007, playing the role of Roxanne in Cyrano de Bergerac.



-Lorelei Marfil