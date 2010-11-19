Holiday Party Playlists

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo (2)

We asked the hottest celebrity DJ's to name five songs that should be on every holiday party playlist.



The Misshapes

The fashion crowd's go-to DJ's have provided runway soundtracks for Tory Burch and Bill Blass and party music at events like last month's launch party for model Agyness Deyn's naag.com.



The Misshapes' Picks:

Kate Bush - "December Will Be Magic Again"

Mariah Carey - "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Elvis Presley - "Blue Christmas"

Low - "Just like Christmas"

Eartha Kitt - "Santa Baby"

Run DMC - "Christmas in Hollis"

