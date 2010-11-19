Holiday Party Playlists

We asked the hottest celebrity DJ's to name five songs that should be on every holiday party playlist.
The Misshapes The fashion crowd's go-to DJ's have provided runway soundtracks for Tory Burch and Bill Blass and party music at events like last month's launch party for model Agyness Deyn's naag.com.
The Misshapes' Picks: Kate Bush - "December Will Be Magic Again" Mariah Carey - "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Elvis Presley - "Blue Christmas" Low - "Just like Christmas" Eartha Kitt - "Santa Baby" Run DMC - "Christmas in Hollis"
Jamie Biden
In addition to guest gigs at downtown hot spots like the W Hotel in New York City, DJ-musician (and nephew of Vice President Joe Biden) Jamie Biden is the resident DJ at N.Y.C. hot spot 1Oak.
Jamie's Picks: John Lee Hooker - "Blues for Christmas" Mulatu Astatke - "Tezeta" Fela Kuti - "Gentleman" Nat King Cole - "The Christmas Song" Joni Mitchell - "River"
DJ DL
When he's not spinning at venues like Mixx at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, DJ DL sets the mood at private events like the opening of Kim Kardashian's DASH NYC boutique.
DJ DL's Picks: Nat King Cole - "L.O.V.E" Miami Horror - "Holidays" Cold War Kids - "Audience" Bag Raiders - "Shooting Stars" Feist - "My Moon My Man"
Alexandra Richards
Alexandra Richards has music and fashion in her genes-mom is former model Patti Hansen and dad is legendary Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards-so it's no surprise that she's been spotted behind the turntables at The Standard Hotel's Le Bain nightclub and The Eldridge in New York City.
Alexandra's Picks: Billie Ocean - "Caribbean Queen" Mark Ronson feat. Boy George - "Somebody to Love Me" The Beach Boys - "Kokomo" The Human League - "Don't You Want Me" Bob Marley - "Could You Be Loved" Gregory Isaacs - "Top Ten"
Eric D-Lux
As resident DJ at Vanity at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, DJ Eric D-Lux knows how to get a crowd into a celebratory mood.
Eric D-Lux's Picks: Madonna - "Holiday" LMFAO - "Shots" Run DMC - "Christmas in Hollis" Black Eyed Peas - "I Gotta Feelin'" Fareast Movement - "Like a G6"
DJ Reach
Lavo's house spinner DJ Reach has hit the decks with Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie and shown stars like The Twilight Saga's Ashley Greene the basics behind the turntables.
DJ Reach's Picks: Bruno Mars - "Just The Way You Are" Jay-Z - "Young Forever" Miike Snow - "Animal" Kings of Leon - "Sex on Fire" Flo Rida + David Guetta - "Club Can't Handle Me"
