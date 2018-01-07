whitelogo
Videos
Why Hoda Kotb Is a Revolutionary Pick to Replace Matt Lauer
Jan 07, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Today
Show Team Celebrates Hoda Kotb’s First Week as New Co-Anchor
Jan 05, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Here's What Hoda Kotb Has to Say About Making Less Money Than Matt Lauer
Jan 03, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Today
’s Hoda Kotb Will Make Significantly Less Money Than Matt Lauer
Jan 03, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Matt Lauer Reacts to Hoda Kotb Replacing Him on the
Today
Show
Jan 02, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Matt Lauer’s
Today
Show Replacement Is a Very Familiar Face
Jan 02, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Were the Cutest
Today
Show Hosts
Sep 08, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Hoda Kotb's Baby Surprises Mom at Work and We Can't Handle the Cute
May 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Surprise! Hoda Kotb Adopts a Baby Girl
Feb 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Clothing
As Seen on the
Today
Show: How to Turn Your “Flaws” Into Your Fashion Assets
Mar 07, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
See How Hoda Kotb, J.Lo's #1 Fan (Mom!), and More Stars Celebrated the Singer's Opening Night in Vegas
Jan 21, 2016 @ 7:15 pm
Beauty
Why the Fish Gape Is the Coolest New Selfie Face
Oct 15, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Star Couples
Hoda Kotb, Goddaughter Kendall Jenner, and More React to Frank Gifford's Death
Aug 10, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
