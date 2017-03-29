Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Baldwin Make Sustainable Fashion Look So Good

With Earth Day less than a month away, there’s no better time than now to scoop up eco-fashions for spring, and H&M Conscious has a new, budget-friendly collection with more than a few staples for the season. Ecologically aware fashionistas like Chrissy Teigen, Sasha Lane, Rowan Blanchard, Kate Mara, and more headed to the SmogShoppe in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday night to check out and celebrate the H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection.

As guests entered the foliage-lined courtyard, they sifted through a rack of clothes from the collection with pops of color, structured looks, and statement-making garments for men and women, but the standout piece—an ethereal plissé pleated gown—was featured in an art installation near the dining area. It was created using Bionic, a polyester created with recycled shoreline plastic bottles.

As for the inspiration behind the collection, H&M Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson told InStyle it was derived from the five senses. “It’s not just how something looks, but how it feels and sounds and smells,” she said, adding that they used Bionic yarn for the first time to design the clothes and even created new organic perfume oils for the collection.

“All of the clothes contain sustainable fabric,” she continued. “Some of the pieces are 100 percent sustainable, some are 50/50 and different kind of blends ... I think it’s really important for us to show how sustainable fashion can look today, and it looks great.”

Face of the collection Natalia Vodianova (pictured above with Bloom and Johansson) was also on hand for the fête and rocked a sequined recycled polyester top and black trousers from the collection. “You wouldn’t think that it’s made from recycled waste from the shore somewhere near China,” the model told us about her look. “It certainly doesn’t look like waste right? It looks beautiful and very glamorous and really fun.”

The mom of five told us she felt “proud” to be the face of the collection. “I have a lot of children, and for me the idea of sustainable fashion is the future," she said. "I want to see people and brands and companies like H&M moving in that direction. We have to do it if we want to continue enjoying this planet.”

And it was only right that guests showed off how much they enjoyed the clothes too. Lane stunned in a black H&M Conscious dress complete with a sheer overlay that was made of recycled polyester. “I feel really like a fairy,” she said. “I really like H&M. I like the fact that they are being conscious with their clothing.”

Blanchard was also styled in H&M Conscious by way of a button-up top made of organic silk paired with a long black coat and distressed light denim jeans. To complete her look, she added a splash of white eyeliner above her eye that she told us was inspired by Solange and the line on her shirt.

“I think something that is so important to get behind is the idea of affordable, ethical clothing,” Blanchard said. “There is ethical clothing, but it’s very expensive and it’s not accessible, and I think H&M doing it is pretty awesome.”

The H&M Conscious Collection will launch in select H&M stores and online at hm.com on April 20. Keep scrolling to see all of the eco-friendly red carpet looks celebs sported to celebrate the occasion.