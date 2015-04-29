Hilary Swank may have donned a frilly and ultra-feminine red party dress for our February cover, but in reality this actress is about as low-maintenance as it gets. "She's just really down-to-earth, friendly and warm," said assistant stylist Cristal Butler. "She likes to keep things simple."
-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Alysia Poe
Cristal Butler
"The best thing about working with Hilary is that she looks good and has great hair," said hairstylist Kevin Ryan. "It makes my job easy!"
Cristal Butler
For our cover shoot, stylists gave the actress a radiant, glowing look. "She is such a pretty girl, with beautiful features," said makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua. The beauty pro stuck to a natural color palette with hints of fresh berry on the lips and cheeks.
Cristal Butler
Swank's lovely demeanor and professionalism kept spirits high throughout the shoot. "She is charming and polite and open-minded," said photographer Robert Erdmann, who has worked with the brunet beauty before. "She set the tone for a roomful of people."
Cristal Butler
After a whirlwind year that included the end of her marriage, the filming of three major films and spending several months out of the country, Swank stands tall as an accomplished actress with a bright future. "She's one of the real actresses in Hollywood, with a huge amount of integrity," said Erdmann.
Cristal Butler
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Cristal Butler
Hilary Swank may have donned a frilly and ultra-feminine red party dress for our February cover, but in reality this actress is about as low-maintenance as it gets. "She's just really down-to-earth, friendly and warm," said assistant stylist Cristal Butler. "She likes to keep things simple."
-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Alysia Poe
Advertisement
2 of 5Cristal Butler
"The best thing about working with Hilary is that she looks good and has great hair," said hairstylist Kevin Ryan. "It makes my job easy!"
3 of 5Cristal Butler
For our cover shoot, stylists gave the actress a radiant, glowing look. "She is such a pretty girl, with beautiful features," said makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua. The beauty pro stuck to a natural color palette with hints of fresh berry on the lips and cheeks.
Advertisement
4 of 5Cristal Butler
Swank's lovely demeanor and professionalism kept spirits high throughout the shoot. "She is charming and polite and open-minded," said photographer Robert Erdmann, who has worked with the brunet beauty before. "She set the tone for a roomful of people."
Advertisement
5 of 5Cristal Butler
After a whirlwind year that included the end of her marriage, the filming of three major films and spending several months out of the country, Swank stands tall as an accomplished actress with a bright future. "She's one of the real actresses in Hollywood, with a huge amount of integrity," said Erdmann.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.