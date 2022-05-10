Hilary Duff Finally Opened Up About the Failed Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Hilary Duff revealed everything during her latest interview — both figuratively and literally — and finally opened up about what exactly happened to the failed Lizzie McGuire reboot in the process.

For Women's Health's May cover story, the actress posed completely nude and chatted about the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival's unfortunate fate. Duff shared that while she received many offers to reboot the beloved early 2000s show throughout the years, it wasn't until Disney+ reached out that she agreed to don Lizzie's platform flip-flops once again.

While many were excited at the prospect of watching Duff reunite with familiar faces as her character took on a new phase of life, the show never made it to fruition — and now we know why. "She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Hilary said of her battle with Disney to allow a more mature portrayal of Lizzie. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

The reasoning behind the reboot's demise comes nearly two years after Duff announced the project had been pulled in 2020. "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," Hilary shared in an Instagram post at the time. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."