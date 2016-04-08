Hilary Duff Posts Epic Throwback Photo from Her Days as a Child Model

Hilary Duff is officially the queen of Throwback Thursday. Yesterday, the Younger star shared a photo of herself from 1993 on Instagram, and it's clear she was destined for stardom from an early age.

The 'gram she posted is an early headshot of a then 6-year-old Duff, who at that point in her fledgling career was booking ads for department stores. "#glamourshots #thanksmom #1993 #tbt," she captioned the shot, which shows the star looking very glam in a fuzzy black sweater and sparkling statement earrings (below). But it's not just her outfit that makes this one epic photo—her hair is blown out in voluptuous early '90s waves and we definitely spy a bit of contouring.

#glamourshots #thanksmom #1993 #tb A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 7, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Duff would eventually go on to win over hearts as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney channel, and it seems we have these hilarious yet awesome photos to thank for her eventual childhood fame.