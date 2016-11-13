Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Toned Body While Spearfishing on Vacay

Hilary Duff's latest accomplishment might surprise you. The 29-year-old is known to be a talented actress and singer, and now she's showing off her spearfishing prowess, as well. We didn't see that coming!

Duff is currently on vacation with boyfriend Jason Walsh, and while relaxing in a tropical locale, she decided to try her hand at the intense fishing technique. Judging by the Younger star's latest Instagram post, she's pretty good with a spear—in the image, she's showing off her toned abs while posing with two fish that she caught. Duff is wearing a maroon ViX bikini ($119; vixpaulahermanny.com) in the picture, as well as a straw hat, and she has her spearfishing gear tied to her waist. She captioned the image with, "Caught this today spear fishing!!! the only reason I don't feel terrible is because I'm eating it for lunch."

Duff seems to be enjoying the wildlife on her vacation, too. She shared another image of a huge iguana that she spotted at the hotel, writing "Found this little weirdo today!! He was Huge... picture doesn't do it justice... I climbed up a tall room service cart to get this picture FYI."

Hopefully there will be more entertaining pictures from her vacation to come!

