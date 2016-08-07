Hilary Duff Rocks Cute French-Inspired Bathing Suit in Hawaii

Hilary Duff's latest swimwear look has us saying, "Oui, oui!" The 28-year-old Younger star was on vacation with her family in Hawaii last week, and on Thursday, she was spotted wearing the cutest two-piece bathing suit that gave off major Parisian vibes.

Duff's ensemble consisted of a black-and-white striped two-piece that showcased her toned abs and a red bandanna tied casually around her neck. She also donned a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses while she frolicked on the beach in Maui. The Parisian-esque look is the epitome of cute but functional swimwear.

The former Disney Channel star posted some sweet shots from her vacation on Instagram. In one video, she's out on the waves paddle boarding with her son Luca. She's wearing the same outfit as she gracefully dives into the ocean—meanwhile, little Luca waves enthusiastically at the camera. Duff captioned the clip with, "Hawaii was so wonderful.... Was so cool too have lukie out on a board in the ocean. #memoriestolastalifetime #littlebravery."

Hawaii was so wonderful.... Was so cool too have lukie out on a board in the ocean. #memoriestolastalifetime #littlebravery 🌺❤️ A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 6, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

She also shared a selfie of herself and a friend sunbathing on the sand—Duff is wearing an orange bikini top, and she looks like a bronzed goddess. Under the pic, she wrote, "the reality has sunken in..... Take us back to #hawaii."

@lowenban the reality has sunken in..... Take us back to #hawaii 😩😩😩 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 6, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

It seems like Duff and Luca had a fun-filled vacation in Hawaii.