Hilary Duff Fashion Flashback

“I liked this outfit. It was really easy. That’s actually a necklace that Swarovski sent me. amp#91;She wore it as a belt.amp#93; It’s really pretty and I still wear it.”
At the Cheaper by the Dozen premiere in 2003.
-Kwala Mandel
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Futuristic in 2004
“I feel like those little tunic-y frocks were cool at the time, but I would never wear it now. That was from Tryst, the little store in the Valley. Yes, I found that on my own.”
At Movieline’s Young Hollywood Awards in 2004.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Romantic in 2005
“I like that amp#91;Christian Dioramp#93; gown. I didn’t choose what they put Haylie and I in. Haylie wore a pink one and I wore a beige one. I’m a little short to wear clothes like that, but it was for the fashion show. It was really hard to walk in because the train is so long. I wouldn’t choose this to wear to an event, ever, but I don’t mind it.”
Modeling in the General Motors Ten fashion show in 2005.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Embellished in 2006
“Yeah, that is during a scene. I like that dress. I thought it was pretty. It was just for a scene where we were honoring our father. So, once again, I don’t know if I would wear it in real life. Actually, I would wear it in real life. It has good colors.”
Shooting Material Girls with sister, Haylie Duff in 2006.
Courtesy of MGM Studios
Capped in 2006
“I think I am wearing a cardigan. I remember it was really early in the morning. I think I wore jeans, really casual. I wear a lot of hats. I wear a lot of newsboy hats like that or fedoras.”
Sitting front row next to Usher at the Michael Kors fashion show in 2006.
Trevor Kent/INFGoff
