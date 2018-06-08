whitelogo
whitelogo
Hilary Duff
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Hilary Duff
Videos
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant with Her Second Child
Jun 08, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
What Hilary Duff Loves Most About Playing a Twenty-Something Millennial
Jun 05, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Why Hilary Duff Is Proud of Her Post-Baby Body
May 13, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Lifestyle
The Case for Getting Back Together with an Ex
Feb 12, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Sharon Tate's Sister Slams Hilary Duff's Film About the Late Actress as "Classless"
Feb 07, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Can You Imagine Hilary Duff as Sharon Tate? See Her Transformation Yourself
Feb 06, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff Designed a Pair of Lizzie McGuire Sunglasses, and the Internet Can't Handle It
Jan 28, 2018 @ 7:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Hilary Duff Took a Dating Cue from Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and Now Her Relationship’s Great
Dec 06, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
The 7 Boldest Celebrity Clap Backs of 2017
Dec 04, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Hilary Duff Is Writing New Music, Has Amazing Chemistry With
Younger
Co-Star Nico Tortorella IRL Too
Oct 31, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff’s 30th Birthday Party Looked Like Every ’80’s Kid’s Dream
Oct 06, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
23 Times Celebrities Were Mommy-Shamed
Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
30 of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff’s Cutest Family Moments on Instagram
Sep 28, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Awards & Events
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Sparkler at Pre-Emmys Party
Sep 16, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff Soaks Up the Sun in a Tiny Black Bikini
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Stars Send Support to Hurricane Harvey Victims
Aug 30, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Holidays & Occasions
It's National Dog Day! See 29 Celebrities Cuddling with Pups
Aug 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
31 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff Shows Up the Body-Shamers with Yet Another Bikini ’Gram
Aug 10, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff Used This Bathing Suit Photo to Shut Down Body-Shamers
Aug 04, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Hilary Duff Is Queen of the Cute One-Piece in a Striped Suit
Aug 04, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Videos
Hilary Duff Just Won Beach Style in Hawaii
Aug 02, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Hilary Duff's L.A. Home Burglarized While on Vacation with Her Son
Jul 24, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!