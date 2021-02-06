Hilaria Baldwin Apologized for Being Unclear About Her Heritage
Critics accused her of pretending to be Spanish.
It's been over a month since Hiliaria Baldwin faced criticism for statements about her heritage and in a lengthy Instagram caption, she apologized, saying that she's spent time "listening" and "reflecting" on the situation. She wrote that her parents raised her with two cultures and maintains that she feels connected to both American and Spanish culture and hopes to share that with her children.
"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry," she wrote. "I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."
The controversy stemmed from a Twitter user writing about Baldwin's "decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." After internet sleuths did a deep dive and called out Baldwin's ethnic and cultural background and her accent, the whole situation caught the attention of Amy Schumer and even managed to get Alec Baldwin to quit Twitter.
In early 2021, Hilaria addressed everything in an Instagram post, writing, "I've tried in the past to be clear, but sometimes people don't report and write what you say. I'm born in Boston, I then spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain ... everybody is over there in Spain now and I'm over here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life."
Entertainment Tonight adds that Hilaria was named Hillary Hayward-Thomas at birth. She was born in Boston, not in Spain, though members of her family, including her brother and parents, do live in Mallorca now.