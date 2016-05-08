Hilaria Baldwin Can't Wait to Not Be Pregnant

As a yoga teacher, it should come as no surprise that Hilaria Baldwin has a very Zen approach to parenting daughter Carmen, 2, and Rafael, who turns 1 in June, with husband of four years Alec Baldwin. But with a third one on the way, there is just one thing that’s stressing her out: sleep, and a lack thereof, for her and her kids. “That’s one thing I'm not necessarily getting right,” she admits. Upon learning that this writer used the modified Ferber Method with her now two-year-old to great results, she replies, “I guess it’s like ripping off a Band-Aid.” Then she hesitates. “I don't know. I'm sure I'm making a million mistakes.”

It’s that refreshing candor that has garnered Baldwin more than 150,000 followers on her Instagram, where she shares tons of photos of her adorable kids, plus glimpses of life with her Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning husband doing exotic things like...laundry (and at a laundromat to boot). Here, the 32-year-old, currently at work on her first book, due out in January 2017, dishes on her typical day, why it’s important to be a “girlfriend” to your husband, and the last time her kids embarrassed her in public.

RELATED: See Hilaria Baldwin's Bare Baby Bump Fitspo Selfie

Tell us about the book you’re working on.

It's going to give me an opportunity to do what I like to do, which is help people. It's called The Living Clearly Method and it's broken down into three parts. The first is philosophy, about using five principles to focus your life and become more present and deal with situations. I’m also including a lot of my favorite recipes, but it's not just what to eat, but how to eat. It’s the same idea in the fitness section: I include a lot of exercises but also ideas for how to make yourself get off the couch and get there.

With two kids, another on the way, writing a book, and—oh, yeah—a husband, how do you find time to stay as fit as you are?

My life before was living in a yoga studio just teaching, teaching, teaching all day, and now I still teach, but not as much. I get on the floor with my kids, or I throw my sneakers on and go for a run or go take a ballet bar class or a yoga class. My entire day I’m as active as I can be. I have my writing period, and the rest of it I'm running around everywhere.

What’s the first thing you do once the kids are asleep?

I focus on my husband. He'll say, very openly, “I want her to be my wife and I want her to be my girlfriend.” So when the babies are away, all of a sudden I go from mommy-wife to girlfriend. He very much wanted to have kids again—that's one of the reasons we had children so quickly. So that’s my husband time, at night. We really are very good at spending a lot of time together and I think that's one of the strong suits in our relationship.

What's something that you haven't done in twelve months that you can't wait to do again?

Not be pregnant!

RELATED: See Every Star Who Is Pregnant Right Now

How did your style change once you had children?

Not a lot. I wore yoga clothes before, I wear yoga clothes now. Though as we speak, I'm actually wearing jeans. Can you believe that? I'm wearing jeans. I figure I better get my jeans in until I can't wear them anymore.

What’s one time your kids embarrassed you in public?

Oh, this is a good one. The other day we were going to the park and I had Rafael in the front pack. I'm pregnant, but he's still small enough where I can do that. Then Carmen wanted to have me too, so she's shrieking, and I pick her up and have her on my hip, but she’s still crying and people are literally looking at me like I have three heads, which is funny because I actually did kind of have three heads. I had a moment where I wished she would just hold my hand and walk like I know she can, but at the same time I realize I don't really care what other people think, and if my kid wants to express herself right now I need to be present for her. I always try to choose her over someone else's glare.

RELATED: Daughter Carmen Makes an Adorable Cameo in Hilaria Baldwin's Latest Instagram

Do you feel any added stress raising a girl, and all the—let’s be honest—drama that tends to come with it?

It’s funny, Carmen's a girly-girl. She is way girlier than I am. She is into princesses and crowns, lipstick and this and that—she really is her own soul. I want her to embrace that. Sometimes I look over and she'll be singing a song where they say, "Then someday my prince will come” and I'm like, “This is not good for her! She's going to think that now her prince has to come and kiss her in order for everything to be okay!” I freak out about that, but I’ve gotten to the point where I want her to embrace her interests and who she wants to be because that's her individuality.