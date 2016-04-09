Taylor Swift? Jay Z? Lady Gaga? You'll Never Guess Which One of These Stars Earns the Most Money

With legions of fans, glitzy red carpets, and jaw-dropping ensembles at their disposal, it pays to be a celebrity ... literally. But, when it comes to who earned the top dollars in their ranks, there was only one who stood out from the pack: none other than Taylor Swift.

In Parade Magazine's annual "What People Earn" issue, the songstress raked in an estimated annual income of $80 million, which included the major earnings from her 1989 World Tour.

While Jay Z and Lady Gaga followed behind her, it was Gordon Ramsey, who nabbed the second spot, taking home an estimated $60 million. The sharp-tongued TV chef's cash comes from the restaurants he has opened up across the globe, as well as his hosting duties on shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef.

Mother Monster was right on Ramsey's heels with an estimated $59 million, thanks to her film and television roles, including her Golden Globe-winning gig as The Countess on American Horror Story. While she stepped away from singing a bit last year to kick off her acting career, it was certainly a decision that paid off.

Jay Z earned almost as much as Gaga, with the rapper and businessman nabbing $56 million via his Roc Nation empire, clothing line, and music app Tidal.

Swift, Gaga, Ramsey and Jay-Z earned millions above the rest, but Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari also made the list, bringing in $29 million, $28.5 million, $10.5 million and $9.5 million respectively.