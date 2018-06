High Wattage Celebrity Weddings

5 of 7 Jay Clendenin/Lara Porzak Photography

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

THE DAY: The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 dance flick Step Up, tied the knot at a private estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu on Saturday, July 11, 2009.

THE DRESS: "I am thrilled to have made her dream wedding gown come true," designer Reem Acra told People.com of the strapless gown with sweetheart neckline and feathered skirt she created for Dewan.

THE DETAIL: The couple?s ceremony was inspired by their shared love of fairies, and included two flower girls who walked down the aisle wearing wings and a wedding cake shaped like a magic castle.