HGTV's Cortney Novogratz's Wedding Gift Picks

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
Cortney suggests cooking with color! "Le Creuset makes incredible cookware, and I especially love the color choices they come in! This is a perfect gift for a happy kitchen for a couple to last a lifetime."
Novogratz's casual dinnerware set at Macy's is perfect for everyday use and great for a fun party. "The thing that we love the most about this collection is that it can be dressed up, or down for any occasion. With a modern, simplistic shape, this colorful set is a perfect gift for trendy couples."
"These colorful knives are so perfect for an excited new couple," explains Novogratz. "They go great with
a colorful happy kitchen, and our casual dinnerware sold at Macy's. These are great for entertaining with
friends, too." Superstitious about giving knives as a wedding gift? Pair them with a penny to ward off bad karma.
This bar cart is gorgeous and very functional. Cortney suggests, "The happy new couple can use it to kick of their marriage with a stock the bar party, use it as storage for their towels and other items in their bathroom, or even as an extra buffet for entertaining. Functional items make amazing wedding gifts!"
"I have always loved vintage styles, and blue willow dampeacute;cor is one of my favorites," says Cortney. "For a bride who loves collecting a beautiful piece of history, a set of these is a great start to her dinnerware collection. The wonderful and charming aspect of collecting vintage china is that you can mix various colors and styles and it adds an eclectic twist on an otherwise traditional wedding gift."
These cutting boards are just the coolest; Morse code, the foundation of technology that changed the nature of global communication, inspires them." explains Cortney. "Dinner should be all about sharing ideas and connecting people,' say the designers of this handmade piece. They can use this as a cutting
board, cheese board, or a tray for entertaining, and the best part-the code is monogrammed to be the couple's initials."