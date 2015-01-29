How to Get Away with Murder Returns Tonight! See How Matt McGorry Prepped for the 2015 SAG Awards

Matt McGorry has had quite an eventful week. On Sunday at the 2015 SAG Awards, the actor was the Social Media Ambassador for the event, posting live (and hilarious) Tweets, Instagrams, and Facebook updates to his accounts as the night went on, but within the first half of the show, McGorry and his Orange Is the New Black co-stars started trending in a serious way. Only moments after Uzo Aduba took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, the cast of Orange won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series!

As if receiving the honor wasn't exciting enough, McGorry and Laverne Cox also presented his How to Get Away with Murder co-star Viola Davis with her SAG Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Annelise Keating, and we can only hope that some major celebrating followed each well-deserved win. We're celebrating on our end, too---obviously because we're thrilled for the stars, and because How to Get Away with Murder is officially back from its mid-season break tonight. So, come 10 p.m. ET, we'll be watching with fingers crossed, hoping McGorry's killer dance moves somehow make their way into the thrilling plot line.

In preparation for the SAG Awards, McGorry gave InStyle an exclusive sneak peek at his process of getting ready, from fittings with his stylist to the final walk down the red carpet. Click through our gallery to take a behind-the-scenes look at his SAG Awards diary---complete with the star's own witty commentary---and catch him on a new episode of How to Get Away With Murder, tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC!

Pre-Ceremony Workout

I was very excited about the possibility of taking a SAG award home that night. And when I say "SAG," I mean the one that stands for "Screen Actors Guild" and hopefully not one that is referring to my deflated body after working on Orange Is the New Black and How to Get Away with Murder for the last eight months.

It can be a bit tricky finding the time (and energy) to work out consistently and eat healthy while on set, particularly when my schedule is the most demanding it has ever been. But it's very essential that I keep up a regular fitness routine, not just for aesthetic reasons, but for my mental health as well.

I love this Todd Snyder/Champion collection of tank tops. Such comfortable material and a vintage look without making me feel like too much of a meathead.
That James Bond Swagger

The 16-year-old that is still very alive and well in me can't help but feel a little like James Bond when I put on a tux, especially in Zegna's fancy VIP room. I was hoping to have my choice between a poison-filled pen or a laser-shooting watch, but choosing between three different types of bottled water was excitement enough for me.
Final Fittings

My stylist Michael Fisher is based in N.Y.C., and while shooting How to Get Away with Murder I've been based in L.A. When helping me pick out outfits, Michael often goes into stores or showrooms in New York and picks out items and has the West Coast office duplicate the look. Then I text him photos of the outfit so he can make comments about what we're looking for in the tailoring and fine-tune the look. (You can see me napping while standing up in this pic. I like to nap wherever I can.)
The Grooming Station

One of my main groomers is a N.Y.C.-based gentlemen as well-Scott McMahan is rocking the makeup bag to prove it. I've generally been blessed with pretty good skin so don't require a lot in this department. My basic regimen just consists of using a Kiehl's face wash in the shower and their moisturizer when I get out.

The head of the makeup department on the set of HTGAWM suggested I use Jack Black aftershave gel for razor burn, and it's been really amazing over the last six months of having to shave almost every day.
The Primping Process

The team works double time to get me ready. They're like the NASCAR pit-crew of gettin' purdy. As for the hairstyle, we were really aiming for an "classic Old Hollywood" look and I loved what Scott came up with.
Guard the Chopard

Mason stands watch over the beautiful Chopard watches. It was really all for show though. Part of the things I love about Michael and Scott is that they all have a good sense of humor and Mason ended up fitting right in. We were all in stitches that morning.
Finishing Touches

I swear I'll learn to tie my own bow-tie one day. But in the meantime, I'll let the master do his work while I wonder if they'll have warm chocolate chip cookies at the SAG awards after-party.
Off to the Red Carpet!

The prep is done. Operation SAG Awards is a go. Operation Don't Spill Anything on Myself in the Car Ride to the Venue is under way.
A Winning Night

Ultimately, the night couldn't have gone any better. I walked away with an award for being a part of the Best Comedy Ensemble for Orange Is the New Black, I fulfilled my duties as social media ambassador for the SAG awards, and I got to present an award to Viola Davis for starring in my other show, How to Get Away with Murder. Oh, and I got to meet one of my favorite actors, Matthew McConaughey.

