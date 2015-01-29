How to Get Away with Murder Returns Tonight! See How Matt McGorry Prepped for the 2015 SAG Awards

Matt McGorry has had quite an eventful week. On Sunday at the 2015 SAG Awards, the actor was the Social Media Ambassador for the event, posting live (and hilarious) Tweets, Instagrams, and Facebook updates to his accounts as the night went on, but within the first half of the show, McGorry and his Orange Is the New Black co-stars started trending in a serious way. Only moments after Uzo Aduba took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, the cast of Orange won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series!

As if receiving the honor wasn't exciting enough, McGorry and Laverne Cox also presented his How to Get Away with Murder co-star Viola Davis with her SAG Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Annelise Keating, and we can only hope that some major celebrating followed each well-deserved win. We're celebrating on our end, too---obviously because we're thrilled for the stars, and because How to Get Away with Murder is officially back from its mid-season break tonight. So, come 10 p.m. ET, we'll be watching with fingers crossed, hoping McGorry's killer dance moves somehow make their way into the thrilling plot line.

In preparation for the SAG Awards, McGorry gave InStyle an exclusive sneak peek at his process of getting ready, from fittings with his stylist to the final walk down the red carpet. Click through our gallery to take a behind-the-scenes look at his SAG Awards diary---complete with the star's own witty commentary---and catch him on a new episode of How to Get Away With Murder, tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC!

