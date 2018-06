Here Are Emma Watson's Top 27 Earring Moments in Honor of Her 27th Birthday

There are an endless number of reasons why we should all celebrate Emma Watson’s birthday. She brought two storybook feminist heroines, Hermione Granger and Belle, to life. She’s an UN Goodwill Ambassador. She scatters books for the taking at various NYC subway stops. But aside from her rather impressive list of accomplishments both cinematically and philanthropically, can we also discuss her impeccable style?

Her earring game is exceptionally strong. Known to wear the latest and greatest from Ana Khouri, Repossi, and other cool-girls-only jewelry brands, our eyes always gravitate to her lobes. They give an element of surprise as her wardrobe is consistently of minimalistic tailoring and her hair always chicly swept up or out of her face.

Here are, in our humble opinion, her top 27 earring moments. Happy birthday, Emma!