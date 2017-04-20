whitelogo
Henry Cavill
Celebrity
Henry Cavill
You've Never Seen Henry Cavill Like This in
Mission: Impossible 6
Apr 20, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless for
Justice League
—and We're Definitely Not Complaining
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Celebrate End of
Justice League
Filming with a Couple of Pints
Henry Cavill Shows Off His Superman Bod with a Shirtless Dip in the Ocean
Henry Cavill Teases Black Superman Suit
Aug 16, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Our New Favorite Bromance: See
Game of Thrones
’s Jason Momoa Sneak Up on Henry Cavill
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill Take Their Bromance to the Next Level with a Celebrity Couple Name
Ben Affleck V. Henry Cavill: Who Is the Ultimate Man of Style?
Mar 25, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Watch Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, & Amy Adams Do Their Best Batman Voices
Mar 25, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Scoot McNairy:
Batman v Superman
Co-Star Ben Affleck “Knocks It Out of the Park”
Mar 22, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Watch
Batman v Superman
's Henry Cavill Punch Jimmy Kimmel in Slow Motion
Mar 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Watch Superman Henry Cavill Hide in Plain Sight in This Hilarious Video
Mar 17, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Henry Cavill Tries to Defend Superman Against Brutally Honest Kid Batman Fans
Feb 23, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Ben Affleck Received “Valuable” Batman Advice from George Clooney and Christian Bale
Feb 17, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Watch Ben Affleck Introduce the New
Batman v Superman
Trailer Featuring Wonder Woman
Dec 03, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Amy Adams Turns 41 and Is More Enchanting Than Ever: See Her Transformation Through the Years
Aug 20, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Henry Cavill Reveals His Very Sexy Superman Workout Plan
Aug 13, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer Light Up the
Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Premiere
Aug 11, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
David Beckham and Henry Cavill Pose for a Smoldering Selfie
Aug 03, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Lunchtime Links: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams Fought While Filming The Notebook, Plus More Must-Reads
Jul 03, 2014 @ 1:01 pm
Henry Cavill and Amy Adams Are Superman and Lois Lane!
Mar 28, 2011 @ 11:00 am
