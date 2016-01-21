From Reese Witherspoon to Mark Ruffalo: See the Best-Ever #TBT Sundance Film Festival Photos

Henny Garfunkel
Anna Hecht
Jan 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Today's the day! The 2016 Sundance Film Festival opened its doors this morning in Park City, Utah, and you know what that means. Pretty soon, Main Street will be overrun with the film industry's finest actors, producers, and directors—all wearing their chicest winter wear, of course.

To capture the star-studded action, world-renowned photographer and Sundance Film Festival veteran Henny Garfunkel will be on hand. Since 1994, Garfunkel has photographed some of our favorite celebrities' most candid Sundance moments. From a sweet-faced Reese Witherspoon in 1996 (above) to Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Gosling, these are just a handful of our favorite Sundance Film Festival portraits from Garfunkel. Enjoy the blast from the past.

1 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Renee Zellweger, 1996

2 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Julianne Moore, 1996

3 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Liv Tyler, 1999

4 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Michelle Williams, 1999

5 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Ryan Gosling, 2003 

6 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Mark Ruffalo, 2004

7 of 7 Henny Garfunkel

Jessica Chastain, 2011

 

To see more of Henny Garfunkel’s photos from earlier Sundance Film Festivals, check out the larger gallery at sundance.tv, the digital companion to SundanceTV, a television network dedicated to Robert Redford's mission of celebrating creativity and distinctive storytelling.

