From Reese Witherspoon to Mark Ruffalo: See the Best-Ever #TBT Sundance Film Festival Photos

Today's the day! The 2016 Sundance Film Festival opened its doors this morning in Park City, Utah, and you know what that means. Pretty soon, Main Street will be overrun with the film industry's finest actors, producers, and directors—all wearing their chicest winter wear, of course.

To capture the star-studded action, world-renowned photographer and Sundance Film Festival veteran Henny Garfunkel will be on hand. Since 1994, Garfunkel has photographed some of our favorite celebrities' most candid Sundance moments. From a sweet-faced Reese Witherspoon in 1996 (above) to Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Gosling, these are just a handful of our favorite Sundance Film Festival portraits from Garfunkel. Enjoy the blast from the past.

RELATED: 6 Things We're Looking Forward to at Sundance