Happy Birthday, Helena Bonham Carter! See Her Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Today marks Helena Bonham Carter's 51st birthday! The Alice Through the Looking Glass star has appeared in countless classic films, from the Harry Potter franchise to Sweeney Todd, Fight Club, and Alice in Wonderland, but her wild red carpet style might be her biggest lasting legacy.

From bold tulle dresses to lacy headpieces, Bonham Carter knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. The 51-year-old actress has worn everything from bold plaid prints to wild mixed-media gowns, but one thing is consistent throughout: She knows that accessories make the look. From statement jewelry to unique purses and even a British flag garter at the 2011 Academy Awards, the star will never shy away from a pop of fun.

Her film career is just as adventurous as her red carpet looks. The British actress has taken on the role of an evil queen, a reckless Death Eater, and even a Fairy Godmother. She’s played everything from a lovable guardian and a heartless villain throughout her illustrious Hollywood career.

In honor of her 51st birthday, join us at taking a look back at her wildest red carpet looks over the years. Happy birthday, Helena!