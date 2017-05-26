Happy Birthday, Helena Bonham Carter! See Her Wildest Red Carpet Looks

May 26, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Today marks Helena Bonham Carter's 51st birthday! The Alice Through the Looking Glass star has appeared in countless classic films, from the Harry Potter franchise to Sweeney Todd, Fight Club, and Alice in Wonderland, but her wild red carpet style might be her biggest lasting legacy.

From bold tulle dresses to lacy headpieces, Bonham Carter knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. The 51-year-old actress has worn everything from bold plaid prints to wild mixed-media gowns, but one thing is consistent throughout: She knows that accessories make the look. From statement jewelry to unique purses and even a British flag garter at the 2011 Academy Awards, the star will never shy away from a pop of fun.

Her film career is just as adventurous as her red carpet looks. The British actress has taken on the role of an evil queen, a reckless Death Eater, and even a Fairy Godmother. She’s played everything from a lovable guardian and a heartless villain throughout her illustrious Hollywood career.

In honor of her 51st birthday, join us at taking a look back at her wildest red carpet looks over the years. Happy birthday, Helena!

1 of 13

At a London charity event

The actress attended "A Night of Motown" for Save the Children UK in 2016 wearing a sheer dress with a pink embellished clutch.

2 of 13

At the Cinderella exhibition

The Cinderella star posed at the film's new exhibition in London wearing a black and white gingham dress with black boots.

3 of 13

At the Dark Shadows European premiere

The Dark Shadows star posed at the film's 2012 premiere in London wearing a fitted striped dress with a wide tulle skirt.

4 of 13

At Buckingham Palace

Bonham Carter poses with her Commander of the British Empire medal after a Buckingham Palace ceremony in 2012 wearing a matching plaid top and maxi skirt.

5 of 13

At the 2011 Academy Awards

The King's Speech star attended the Oscars in a black velvet dress with a small British flag tied to her leg with a bow.

6 of 13

At the 2011 Golden Globes

At the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Bonham Carter chose a printed strapless dress with wild tulle detailing and mismatched shoes.

7 of 13

At the 2010 AFI Awards

Bonham Carter went with a structured blazer and striped skirt for the AFI Awards in L.A., topping off the look with a lacy headpiece.

8 of 13

At the Paris premiere of Alice in Wonderland

Bonham Carter looked like she walked straight out of a Tim Burton film at the 2010 premiere of her new movie, wearing a silky red dress, black waistcoat, and tiny top hat.

9 of 13

At the London premiere of Alice in Wonderland

The star, who played the Red Queen in the 2010 film, wore a tulle white dress and printed jacket to the movie's London premiere.

10 of 13

At the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince World Premiere

The Harry Potter star, who played the evil Bellatrix Lastrange in the franchise, walked the carpet at the sixth film's London premiere in 2009 in a black velvet dress with a structured pink jacket.

11 of 13

At the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix U.K. premiere

The star wore a gold printed dress and black boots to the London premiere of the fifth Harry Potter film.

12 of 13

At the Corpse Bride premiere

Bonham Carter arrived at the 62nd Venice Film Festival in a white dress with a flower embellishment at her hip.

13 of 13

At The Importance of Being Earnest London premiere

The young star wore a wrap jacket, A-line skirt, and black veil at the film's premiere, a screen adapation of Oscar Wilde's play, in 2002.

