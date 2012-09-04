Heidi Klum's Top Five Rules for Succeeding in Business

5 of 5 Robert Erdmann

Don't Take No for an Answer

"Be tenacious and don't give up. How do other people do it? I think a lot of things happen because someone knows someone, but there are other people amp#91;who succeedamp#93; because of their talent and because they don't give up. Otherwise I wouldn't be here. I know from people I work with, that people say 'I want to have Heidi’s career,' and my friends are like, 'but she also works very hard.' It's the truth! It's not as if I sit back and watch things fly onto my plate. I went for a lot of the things. It doesn't happen by waiting for things to happen because there are other people who are hungry. The early bird catches a worm."