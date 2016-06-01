Happy Birthday, Heidi Klum! See the Model's Best Throwback Snapshots

Happy birthday, Heidi Klum! The German-born supermodel-turned-businesswoman turns 43 today. While Klum is known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers and her 13-year-run as the first German Victoria's Secret Angel, modeling is far from her only talent. The mother of four is a designer (have you seen her sexy lingerie line?), host of Project Runway, and a judge on America's Got Talent.

Klum has definitely come a long way since her days as a curious 9-year-old experimenting with makeup, as seen on the mogul's Instagram account. In fact, Klum regularly posts throwback photos from her early days as a model, giving us a glimpse into her life, pre-Angel wings and intricate Halloween costumes. Take a look by scrolling down below.