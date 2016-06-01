Happy Birthday, Heidi Klum! See the Model's Best Throwback Snapshots

Instagram
Grace Gavilanes
Jun 01, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday, Heidi Klum! The German-born supermodel-turned-businesswoman turns 43 today. While Klum is known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers and her 13-year-run as the first German Victoria's Secret Angel, modeling is far from her only talent. The mother of four is a designer (have you seen her sexy lingerie line?), host of Project Runway, and a judge on America's Got Talent.

Klum has definitely come a long way since her days as a curious 9-year-old experimenting with makeup, as seen on the mogul's Instagram account. In fact, Klum regularly posts throwback photos from her early days as a model, giving us a glimpse into her life, pre-Angel wings and intricate Halloween costumes. Take a look by scrolling down below.

Supermodel in Training

Supermodel in Training

"I call this the pretzel pose," Heidi Klum captions on Instagram.

Over-the-Shoulder Smolder

Over-the-Shoulder Smolder

The brunette-born beauty gives a captivating look.

Maternity Model

Maternity Model

"I loved being pregnant. To all you pregnant ladies out there, enjoy this time!" the model says of her pregnancy shoot.

Silly in Sparkles

Silly in Sparkles 

"Skipping into spring time," the model captions her photo.

Curly Sue

Curly Sue

Klum shows off her silly side at a photo shoot.

Supermodel Side-Eye

Supermodel Side-Eye

This snapshot, says Klum, was taken over 20 years ago.

Beach Babe

Beach Babe

A fresh-faced Klum relaxes on the beach.

'80s Throwback

'80s Throwback

A 13-year-old Klum opts for an all-pink ensemble-highlights and lips included.

Goth-Chic

Goth-Chic

The then nine-year-old Klum experiments with makeup and two-tone hair. A budding fashionista!

Blunt-Bangs Babe

Blunt-Bangs Babe

"Feeling pouty," captions Klum.

