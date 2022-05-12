TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date

Who: Model and television host Heidi Klum, 48, and Grammy-winning singer Seal (born Henry Samuel), 59.

How They Met: Klum and Seal first laid eyes on each other in a New York City hotel lobby in 2004. The supermodel was sitting with a mutual friend when Seal walked through the door in a pair of tight-fitting bike shorts. "He came in just from the gym and I was sitting there and I was, like, 'wow,'" she told Oprah Winfrey during the TV host's Superstar Couples episode in 2007. "And I pretty much saw everything. The whole package."

The musician was also impressed by Klum, and revealed that he was first attracted to the "kindness in her smile—that prompted me to feel that I hadn't seen anyone more beautiful." Five weeks after they met, they officially went on their first date, but the timing was less than ideal: Klum had just found out she was pregnant with her now-teenage daughter, Leni, from her previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briartore.

Heidi Klum and Seal Credit: Getty Images

Heidi broke the news after they spent the night together. "I laughed and said, 'Already? That's amazing!' She said, 'Not with you stupid,'" Seal told The Mirror in 2008.

"There was a pause of about 10 seconds," he continued, "and I said, 'It doesn't change the way I feel about you because the fact that you are here tells me that you think a lot about me.' People have said I was such a good person, so courageous. I honestly don't see it like that. I was the lucky one. We didn't have time for the usual pre-marital dance that couples get into. For the first time in my life, I had total clarity in a relationship and I knew exactly what I had to do." Seal adopted Leni, and the two still share a sweet father-daughter bond.

A year after Leni's arrival, Heidi and Seal, who were also expecting their first child together, tied the knot during a low-key wedding ceremony in Mexico. The couple went on to welcome three more children — sons Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 16, and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 15, as well as 12-year-old daughter Lou Sulola.

Why We Loved Them: Throughout their relationship, Heidi and Seal showed their affection with over-the-top grand gestures. Seal set the bar high when proposed to Heidi in an igloo, which he had specially built for the occasion, on top of a "secluded natural glacier" in Canada two days before Christmas. From there, it was a competition of one-upmanship. Whenever Seal was away on tour or promoting a new album, Heidi would pack love notes in his suitcase. Also, let's not forget that Klum orchestrated eight weddings (each with their own theme on their anniversary) over the course of their marriage.

"It's so special to us, something we love and something our children have gotten accustomed to," Heidi previously explained of the tradition. "It's like, 'Hey, Mom and Dad love each other and they get married every year!'"

When They Peaked: For the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Heidi and Seal shared an iconic duet to the song "Wedding Day." Best of all? Not only were their voices in sync, but also their outfits. Heidi wore a backless, purple sequined minidress, while Seal opted for a crystal-studded silver suit.

The Breakup: After seven years of marriage, Klum filed for divorce from Seal in 2012, citing irreconcilable differences — though, it wasn't finalized until 2014.

"While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal, and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart. This is an amicable process, and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children's sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."

Heidi Klum and Seal Credit: Getty Images

Weeks following the surprising announcement, Klum revealed that her marriage wasn't always blissful but refused to offer any details about what went wrong during an interview with Elle. "People don't need to know who did what," she said. "I don't want to talk positive or negatively about the ups and downs that we had. Every couple goes through things," she said. "Unfortunately, we're in the public, so the highs are out there. But I don't think it's necessary for – especially for our children – to have the lows being printed in magazines and talked about."

Where They Are Now: Klum is now married to Tom Kaulitz, fellow German and guitarist for the rock band Tokio Hotel. The pair tied the knot aboard the luxury yacht in Capri, Italy in 2019, less than a year after getting engaged.

Heidi may have hung up her Victoria's Secret angel wings more than a decade ago, but she hasn't walked away from a modeling career entirely. Just last month, the supermodel joined other former VS models for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Fits Everybody campaign. She also serves as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent and is a host and executive producer for Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Seal is currently dating his former personal assistant Laura Strayer, who worked for the singer while he was married to Klum. The couple was first spotted on vacation in St. Tropez in August 2021, and they've been going strong ever since.

The musician released his last album Seal Standards in 2017, and most recently collaborated with DJ Claptone on their song "Just A Ghost."