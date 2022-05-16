Heidi Klum's Daughter Wore One of Her Vintage '90s Dresses to Prom
When your mom is Heidi Klum, heading to a big event is as easy as borrowing from her closet. That's exactly what Klum's oldest daughter, Leni Olumi Klum (her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though Seal raised Leni as his own daughter her entire life), did for her prom.
In an Instagram post, Leni shared that the strapless, inky black dress that she chose for prom was actually a vintage piece from her mom. Klum wore it back in 1998 to an event celebrating Comic Relief VIII (an HBO charity special that included appearances from Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, the late Robin Williams, and '90s rom-com staple Jason Alexander). And, the sleek, stealthy, strapless dress works just as well in 2022 as it did back then. Leni accessorized with a dainty sparkling necklace and pochette bag that was covered in rhinestones.
"Prom night in mamas dress 🖤," she captioned the photos.
Back when Klum originally wore the dress, she styled it pretty similarly, perhaps giving fans a hint at who helped Leni put together her prom outfit. Klum opted for a more intricate lariat-style necklace when she wore the dress on the red carpet and added open-toe mules to finish the look. And because it was the '90s — and before Klum's Victoria's Secret bouncy beach waves era — she had her hair done in a sleek, straight center part.
Leni and Heidi have made a few red carpet appearances together, proving that as a mommy-and-me duo, their fashion sense is pretty hard to beat. When she's not going to prom, Leni is following in her mother's well-heeled footsteps. She made her modeling debut back in 2021 at Berlin Fashion Week (it was a virtual event last year), wearing looks from designers like Kaviar Gauche, Michael Sontag, and Lala Berlin.