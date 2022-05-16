Heidi Klum's Daughter Wore One of Her Vintage '90s Dresses to Prom

When your mom is Heidi Klum , heading to a big event is as easy as borrowing from her closet. That's exactly what Klum's oldest daughter, Leni Olumi Klum (her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore , though Seal raised Leni as his own daughter her entire life), did for her prom.

In an Instagram post, Leni shared that the strapless, inky black dress that she chose for prom was actually a vintage piece from her mom. Klum wore it back in 1998 to an event celebrating Comic Relief VIII (an HBO charity special that included appearances from Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, the late Robin Williams, and '90s rom-com staple Jason Alexander). And, the sleek, stealthy, strapless dress works just as well in 2022 as it did back then. Leni accessorized with a dainty sparkling necklace and pochette bag that was covered in rhinestones.