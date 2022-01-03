Heidi Klum Ushered In the New Year With a Topless Photo

Heidi Klum is ringing in the New Year with a lot of skin and very little clothing. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a revealing image to Instagram to mark the second day of 2022.

In the photo, Heidi is practically topless, save for a little fabric that wrapped around her arms. She posed in front of floral wallpaper and a red light cast a deep burgundy hue over the entire image. The outline of her face appears to be slightly blurry and out of focus.