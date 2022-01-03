Heidi Klum Ushered In the New Year With a Topless Photo
Heidi Klum is ringing in the New Year with a lot of skin and very little clothing. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a revealing image to Instagram to mark the second day of 2022.
In the photo, Heidi is practically topless, save for a little fabric that wrapped around her arms. She posed in front of floral wallpaper and a red light cast a deep burgundy hue over the entire image. The outline of her face appears to be slightly blurry and out of focus.
"January 2,2022 ❤️," she captioned the artsy snap, which also had comments limited.
The model has been all about the sexy selfies as of late. Last week, she celebrated Christmas with a nude photo on her winding staircase, only wearing a personalized Santa hat while holding up a white comforter for coverage. In the other pictures, Heidi cuddled up to husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, and their dog.
"Let's go back to bed 🥰❤️🎄🚀," she captioned the carousel.
If this is how she's celebrating holidays from now on, we can't wait to see what she comes up with for Valentine's Day.