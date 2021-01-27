Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Made Her Berlin Fashion Week Debut
The 16-year-old is following in her mother's footsteps.
Like mother, like daughter — Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is following in her footsteps.
The 16-year-old made her (virtual) debut at Berlin Fashion Week, modeling looks from Germany's top designers, including Kaviar Gauche, Michael Sontag and Lala Berlin.
Leni also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot last week, giving a preview of her runway walk.
Last month, Heidi hinted that her daughter was thinking of pursuing modeling as a career after watching her mother work over the years on photoshoots and TV sets.
"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her," she told People. "When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."