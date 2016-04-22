Heidi Klum Just Took Pajama Dressing to the Next Level

Heidi Klum is no stranger to taking fashion risks (remember her pastel Grecian-inspired dress at this year's Academy Awards?), so it's not a huge surprise when the supermodel steps out in a statement-making outfit. This time, though, she took one of the latest spring trends—pajama dressing—up a notch, rocking a pricey pair of actual pajamas during an outing with her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel.

As the couple headed to an art opening in Los Angeles, Klum strutted down the street in black strappy heels and a plunging Fleur du Mal silk pajama jumpsuit ($595; fleurdumal.com) that features white piping and pockets at the hips. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun and she clutched her black purse close to the chic onesie as they made their way inside.

While Klum went a little extreme with the trend, she's not the first star to try it out. Jessica Alba and Selena Gomez have both stepped out in the comfy looks, with Gomez previously rocking a Derek Rose Pajama set with bright red sandals and the Honest Company founder wearing a Dolce & Gabbana pair with a black lace bralet to an event.

Although pajama dressing may not be for everyone, it is certainly convenient. All three of the stars could go straight to bed in their ensembles after their days and nights out, particularly Klum, who would only need to kick off her black heels first.