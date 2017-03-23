What It’s Like to Spend 24 Hours with Heidi Klum

Alison Syrett Cleary
Mar 23, 2017 @ 10:00 am

From making early call times to cooking meals for her kids, Heidi Klum manages a demanding career while being present at home in L.A. Her secret to staying on schedule? “Everything runs like clockwork at my house,” says the model, designer, and TV mogul. “It’s a challenge, but I love what I’m doing.”

Here, we've asked her to walk us through her jam-packed calendar, including the 411 on her busy work days and off-duty time (Spoiler Alert: She doesn't have much of it!). Scroll down for the scoop.

First One Up

"At 6 A.M. I get out of bed, take a shower, and have a whole-milk latte. There’s no time for makeup, the gym, or anything like that. If I’m filming later, I’ll get primped on set. Next I wake my four children, get dressed, and prepare breakfast. No one ever wants the same thing, so I feel like I’m a line cook at a diner. It’s very important to me that they have good food before leaving because who knows what actually happens to the nutritious snacks I pack in their lunches? I’m sure they throw things away."

Lights, camera...

"My work day schedule depends on the month. I host three shows—Germany’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent, and Project Runway—at various times throughout the year. In between, I do photo shoots and run my lingerie and swim lines."

Team Building

"If I make it into my design office, I’ll go over ideas with the staff. I’m a very creative person—if I hadn’t won a runway contest as a teenager in Germany, I would have studied design after school. When I was growing up, my mom and I made clothes for my Barbie because we couldn’t afford the trendy ones in stores. So everything has come full circle."

Daily Mantra

"Whenever I’m asked to lose weight or change my hair for a job, I remember my mom’s advice: 'You should be you. Either it’s going to work and people will want you, or they won’t. But don’t compromise your happiness to please someone else.'"

My Free Time

"I don't have a lot of it! But once I'm on vacation, it doesn't take me long to relax. I know people who are like, 'Oh, it takes me a day or two to get used to it,' but not me! I hit that sand on the beach, and turn off."

Rotating Wardrobe

"Since I can’t repeat outfits on television, I’m constantly in fittings. There are days when all I do is try on pieces, coordinate accessories, and get measured for alterations. A lot of items are runway-show samples and too tight for my curves, so we let out the size."

Style Secrets

"While I often switch up my look— I could be in a boho dress one day, all leather the next—there’s one combination I always go back to: a T-shirt, a blazer, great-fitting jeans, and heels. It works for everything—meetings, errands, and going out."

Less Bra, More Boobs!

"That's my motto for lingerie—both when making it and wearing it. My favorite bra fit is supportive from the sides but open enough in the middle for a plunging neckline."

