Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs in St. Barts

Heidi Klum is making the most of her vacation in paradise. The 42-year-old supermodel stunned as she frolicked in the ocean in St. Barts Thursday afternoon, showing off her toned bod in a snakeskin-print bikini (below). Klum was all smiles as she strolled the beach with snorkel gear at the ready.

AKM-GSI

As she finished up a swim and stepped onto a yacht with her beau, 29-year-old art dealer Vito Schnabel, the mom of four (!) flaunted her killer abs and gorgeous gams as she toweled off.

Klum is already making the most of the way she slays swimwear (on and off the beach). Earlier this year, she announced the launch of her own collection, Heidi Klum Swim, giving the first looks of the poolside stunners in January, ahead of its October drop date. In addition to one- and two-piece suits, the collection will also include cover-ups. Here’s hoping the entrepreneur adds a beach-body fitness tape to that collection. Although Klum stepped away from Victoria’s Secret back in 2010, she can still make anyone’s jaw drop with the way she rocks a bikini.