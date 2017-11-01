Relive Heidi Klum’s Best and Wackiest Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween. For the past 15-plus years, she’s hosted an infamous celeb-filled bash, and Klum never fails to pull off the most elaborate costume.

Whether she’s rendered unrecognizable in prosthetics as Jessica Rabbit, perfectly transformed into a little old lady by her hair and makeup team, or arriving on horseback as Lady Godiva in a blonde wig with fake blood, this Halloween enthusiast is known for going all out.

After last year's costume, where she dressed up as herself alongside five clones, the star went for something scary this year—and definitely delivered. In the days leading up to Halloween, she took to Instagram to show off sneak peeks of her costume, including getting prosthetics made for her face and hands.

"This year I have to really give it some. I have so many prosthetics on my hands and on my face. I had to do that yesterday. So that was slimy and gross," she told Ellen DeGeneres.

When she showed up at her Halloween bash, the effort definitely paid off: Klum was totally unrecognizable as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video. See her epic costume as well as her best Halloween looks through the years below.