Relive Heidi Klum’s Best and Wackiest Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween. For the past 15-plus years, she’s hosted an infamous celeb-filled bash, and Klum never fails to pull off the most elaborate costume.

Whether she’s rendered unrecognizable in prosthetics as Jessica Rabbit, perfectly transformed into a little old lady by her hair and makeup team, or arriving on horseback as Lady Godiva in a blonde wig with fake blood, this Halloween enthusiast is known for going all out.

After last year's costume, where she dressed up as herself alongside five clones, the star went for something scary this year—and definitely delivered. In the days leading up to Halloween, she took to Instagram to show off sneak peeks of her costume, including getting prosthetics made for her face and hands.

"This year I have to really give it some. I have so many prosthetics on my hands and on my face. I had to do that yesterday. So that was slimy and gross," she told Ellen DeGeneres.

When she showed up at her Halloween bash, the effort definitely paid off: Klum was totally unrecognizable as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video. See her epic costume as well as her best Halloween looks through the years below.

2000

For her first mega Halloween bash, Klum looked like a goth Pippi Longstocking in a leather dress, mega eyelashes, and two curly braids.

2001

Klum made quite an entrance to her second party, riding in horseback as a dead Lady Godiva—fake blood and all.

2002

This Betty Boop costume was totally on point, from the costumey hair and makeup to the pin-up red dress and gloves.

2003

Gold, gold, gold. Klum went all out in a gold bodysuit, matching leggings, and boots. She even sported metallic highlights on her skin, mega braids, and gold teeth for this elaborate outfit.

2004

The model rolled into her 2004 bash as a terrifying (and sexy) red witch, even sporting a skeleton on her back on her way into the party. That's one way to make an entrance!

2005

As proof that Klum's always had a thing for thigh-high boots, she rocked a patent leather pair with a spooky mini, mega hair, fangs, and a cobweb cape when she went all out as a vampire.

2006

At nine months pregnant, Klum protected her baby belly by dressing up as forbidden fruit in a massive apple and snake costume.

2007

Even dressed as a cat, Klum looked anything but basic. The model struck a pose, showing her fangs in the edgy look.

2008

Klum dressed up in blue body paint as the Indian goddess Kali, complete with a belt of severed heads and limbs around her waist.

2009

Donning thigh-highs once again, Klum spread her wings as a crow in a feathered mini and beak mask.

2010

The Halloween megafan went as an unconventional superhero in 2010, combining Iron Man's armour with Mystique's colorful skin.

2011

For her first Halloween party of 2011, the model went as a cadavar from the "Bodies" exhibit, looking like she was missing a layer of skin.

2011

Next up the same year was a full, hairy ape, webbed feet and all.

2012

Klum was a gorgeous Cleopatra in 2012, wearing a gold dress, cape, and head piece.

2013

She ages well! The TV star went all out as a 95-year-old version of herself, with wrinkles, age spots, and varicose veins to boot.

2014

After leaving her cocoon—er, makeup chair—Klum transformed into a butterfly with massive multicolor wings for her 2014 bash.

2015

Klum was no ordinary Jessica Rabbit for her 2015 Halloween party. With prosthetics applied to her face, chest, and backside, she was totally unrecognizable in the strapless dress and siren red hair.

2016

In 2016, Klum dressed up as herself—alongside five clones made to look just like her. We're seeing double.

2017

Klum promised her 2017 costume would be scary, and she definitely delivered. The star dressed up as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video, and she looked totally unrecognizable.

