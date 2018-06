2 of 4 Marie Suter

Do you feel like you're limitless in terms of what could be next?

"I'm happy with the way things are right now. Sometimes you have to be in the moment…I think everyone expects you to go to the next thing, but sometimes you don't know what the next thing is. There are always things in the plans, I don't know if they'll all come true. Project Runway was an idea that we worked on for a year and a half before people knew about it. You don't know what happens, there's never a guarantee. You don't know if someone buys amp#91;your showamp#93; and takes it and backs it and wants it. We could have been in and then out the next day too."