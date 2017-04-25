whitelogo
whitelogo
Heather Morris
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Heather Morris
Videos
Twitter Reacts to Heather Morris’s Shocking
DWTS
Elimination
Apr 25, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Reminisces About Glee Alongside Throwback Photo of the Show's Cast
May 20, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Glee
's Heather Morris Gives Birth to Baby No. 2
Feb 12, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Glee
's Heather Morris Is Expecting Baby No. 2!
Aug 20, 2015 @ 9:30 am
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: The Posters for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Are Here, Plus More Must-Reads
Aug 28, 2014 @ 1:01 pm
TV Shows
Glee Tonight: Heather Morris Works Her Red, White and Blue
Sep 27, 2012 @ 5:29 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Tuned In: Glee's Second Britney Spears Episode Is Tonight!
Sep 20, 2012 @ 12:00 pm
Movies
Glee's Deleted Bridesmaids Scene: See Rachel's Audrey Hepburn Dress
Aug 03, 2012 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Red Carpet Watch: Celebrities Love Lorena Sarbu!
Feb 23, 2012 @ 3:35 pm
TV Shows
The Glee Bridesmaids' Look: Target and Ivanka Trump!
Feb 22, 2012 @ 11:05 am
TV Shows
SAG Awards 2012: Which Glee Girl's Dress Did You Like Best?
Jan 29, 2012 @ 9:40 pm
Kristen Stewart in Talks to Play Snow White, Heather Morris Flirts and More!
Feb 03, 2011 @ 12:37 pm
TV Shows
SAG Awards: Glee Fashion!
Jan 30, 2011 @ 10:49 pm
TV Shows
Glee Star Heather Morris Signs Beauty Deal
Dec 16, 2010 @ 2:12 pm
Movies
Dress Like Your Favorite Star This Halloween
Oct 12, 2010 @ 2:12 pm
TV Shows
We Got the Scoop on Glee's Second Season Style!
Sep 20, 2010 @ 9:32 pm
Emmys
Glee Girls Get Glam!
Aug 30, 2010 @ 9:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!