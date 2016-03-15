Heather Locklear's Look-Alike Daughter Ava Sambora Stars in New Bikini Photo Shoot

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora. Not only does the 18-year-old look just like her, but she's also following in her mom's modeling footsteps—the Melrose Place actress began her career in front of the lense as well.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder yellow bikini that features lace-up detailing and a boho pattern by California-based swimsuit company Baes and Bikinis, Sambora looked gorgeous as she posed on the beaches of Malibu, Calif., earlier in the week for bottled water brand, 138 Water. With her long blonde hair styled in long, beachy waves, we can't get over how much she resembles her mom.

Getty Images

Sambora isn't the only look-alike celebrity kid to try her hand at modeling. Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is making quite the splash, starring in campaigns for Alexander Wang.