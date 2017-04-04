See Heath Ledger's Most Memorable Movie Roles, in Honor of the Late Actor's Birthday

We're remembering the late Heath Ledger today on what would have been his birthday. The actor was known for melting hearts with his Australian charm and handsome features. As for his movie roles, Ledger, who would have turned 38 today, always gave his all with each performance and completely embodied his characters.

He consistently surprised moviegoers with his versatility as an actor, transitioning from dark characters, like the Joker in The Dark Knight, to the gentle yet mysterious bad boy Patrick Verona in 10 Things I Hate About You. Off camera, Ledger was a doting father to his daughter Matilda, now 11, with actress Michelle Williams and hands-down a fan-favorite among Hollywood actors.

VIDEO: The 5 Most Expensive Pieces of Movie Memorabilia

In honor of his life, legacy, and incredible body of work, we've rounded up his most memorable movie moments. See in the photos below.