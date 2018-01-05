whitelogo
whitelogo
Haylie Duff
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Haylie Duff
Videos
Haylie Duff Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby
Jan 05, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
30 of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff’s Cutest Family Moments on Instagram
Sep 28, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Haylie Duff's Daughter Loves This Surprisingly Healthy Dish
Nov 05, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Haylie Duff's 1-Year-Old Daughter Ryan Just Loves Her Bubble Baths—See the Adorable 'Gram
Oct 25, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Food & Drink
Haylie Duff's 3 Go-To Kitchen Gadgets
Oct 16, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Hilary and Haylie Duff Are Bikini-Clad Beauties in This Sweet Sister Selfie
Aug 30, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Recipes
Haylie Duff Makes this Simple Recipe for the Men in Her Life
Jun 25, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
See Hilary Duff’s Adorable Photo of Her “Little Boo Thang”
Mar 09, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Hilary Duff's Son Luca Is Obsessed with His Aunt Haylie Duff's Kale Salad
Feb 17, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Food & Drink
Why a Scolding from Mom Made Haylie Duff Learn to Cook
Jan 28, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
How Tos
Haylie Duff's 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato Side Dish Will Outshine Any Entrée
Dec 08, 2015 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Hilary and Haylie Duff Want Mothers Everywhere to #EndMommyWars
Sep 16, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Haylie Duff Gives Birth to a Baby Girl—Find Out Her Name
May 12, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Home & Decorating
Must Try: Haylie Duff’s Killer Watermelon Gazpacho Recipe
Apr 25, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!