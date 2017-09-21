whitelogo
whitelogo
Hayden Christensen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Hayden Christensen
Videos
Rachel Bilson Spotted After Split from Hayden Christensen
Sep 21, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Rachel Bilson Isn't Sure If She Wants More Kids with Husband Hayden Christensen
Aug 08, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Star Couples
Rachel Bilson Is Worried Her Daughter Will Freak Out When She Learns Darth Vader Is Her Dad
Jun 16, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Rachel Bilson Just Shared a Rare Love Note for Hayden Christensen
Apr 20, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Rachel Bilson on Her Post-Baby Style: "I’m a Fan of the Sweatpant"
Dec 09, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
13 Sweet Family Moments from Birthday Girl Rachel Bilson
Aug 25, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Rachel Bilson Shares First Photo of Her Daughter
Aug 17, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Rachel Bilson Joins Instagram and We're Already Hooked on Her Cute Posts
Jun 12, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!