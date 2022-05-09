Harry Styles Says Going to Therapy Makes Him "Feel More Alive"

It's easy to find reasons to love Harry Styles from his silky singing voice, cool-boy tattoos, and feminist fashion (see his "Women are smarter" T-shirt). But the singer and actor has just added another quality to his already lengthy list of stan-worthy attributes: a therapy and mental health king.

In his recent internet-breaking interview with Better Homes & Gardens for their June issue — which hits newsstands on May 13 — Styles is destigmatizing therapy, saying his perception of the practice has changed over the years. "I thought it meant that you were broken," he told the publication. "I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

Harry Styles Better Homes & Gardens Cover Credit: Tim Walker for Better Homes & Gardens

But his tune changed once he started going himself, saying it allowed him to "open up rooms" in himself. "I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be," he continued. "Losing it crying, losing it laughing — there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that."