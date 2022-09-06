Here's What Really Went Down Between Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

Between a whirlwind romance, alleged feuds, and the most awkward red carpet premiere, maybe ever, it's safe to say the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial venture, Don't Worry Darling, may very well rival — if not completely overshadow — the psychological thriller's on-screen runtime. But while viewers won't be able to see for themselves until the film hits theaters on September 23, a select few received an early look at the project during its Venice Film Festival premiere, where an entirely different storyline managed to snag the spotlight — and send the internet into a full-on frenzy.

The moment in question, which quickly began circulating social media platforms soon after it occurred, took place as Harry Styles and Chris Pine settled into their seats ahead of Don't Worry Darling's first official screening on Monday night. Although a viral clip involving Harry Styles seems hardly out of the ordinary, it was the negative depiction of the singer that left everyone scratching their heads.

In the video, Styles, who stars as leading man Jack Chambers in the film, is seen taking his seat next to Pine — who notably separated Styles from his reported girlfriend and the movie's director, Olivia Wilde. As Harry shuffled into his spot, his lips appeared to move as he looked down at Pine's lap, to which Pine stopped clapping, shook his head in alleged disbelief, and started to laugh while looking amused.

The internet was quick to dissect exactly what went down between the two actors, with plenty of Twitter and TikTok users claiming that Styles spat on Pine's lap — hence Harry's lip movement and Pine's utter bewilderment. Others jumped to Harry's defense (of course) while explaining that Chris had simply forgotten where his sunglasses were before locating them directly in his lap. Either way, people couldn't stop talking about the moment, and the 10-second clip swiftly racked up thousands of comments, retweets, and likes.

Now, less than 24 hours after the clip's initial release, sources close to both of the actors have spoken out to renounce the claims, much to the chagrin of internet trolls everywhere. In a statement to People, a rep for Pine said any buzz surrounding the short interaction is nothing more than "foolish speculation."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the rep said. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Representatives for Harry Styles also denied the claims on Tuesday afternoon with a short and sweet statement: "This is not true."

It seems, at least for now, that one layer of the incredibly messy Don't Worry Darling drama can be put to rest. But as Harry Styles said during the film's press panel, "I have no idea what I'm doing," and when it comes to all of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the project, we really have no idea what's going on.