Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Responded to Fans' Criticism of Their Relationship

He's debunking what some trolls claim is a PR relationship.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Published on August 22, 2022
Harry Styles Today Show
Photo: Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

While it may appear that the entire internet is in love with Harry Styles, including major names like Lizzo, it's not all hugs and kisses — especially when it comes to his relationship with Olivia Wilde. In a new interview, Styles addressed the small, probably minute (but vocal) contingency of fans that claim the two are together as a publicity stunt. Citing the duo's 10-year age gap and the fact that they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, some trolls think that it's all an effort to drum up publicity for Styles.

"That obviously doesn't make me feel good," Styles told Rolling Stone about the negativity and "cruelty" that he gets from commenters. He went on to say that he wanted the relationship to be as normal as possible, but notes that it wasn't really going to happen with him being Harry Styles and all.

"Can you imagine," he added. "Going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real … But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"

Styles also explained that more than anything, he just wants to sing and perform.

"It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," he continued. "I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."

Speaking out on the topic was a rare move for Styles, who noted that he doesn't talk about anything but work — and so far, it's been for the better.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he finished. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Wilde also spoke about the situation, according to Entertainment Tonight. She called Styles's fans "deeply loving people" and shared that their vitriol is exactly the opposite of the joy and happiness that Styles shares with his tunes.

"What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," she said. "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

