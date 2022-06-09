Here's a Hot Picture of Harry Styles in a Pool from My Policeman

Anytime new Harry Styles content is released, the internet is set ablaze — whether it's a dress-wearing Harry on the cover of Vogue or coordinating couple 'fits with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. And Harry is quite the busy man — Harry's House, Don't Worry Darling, My Policeman — so luckily we've been served a lot of material as of late. Most recently, Amazon Prime gifted us with the first look at the actor and musicians new film My Policeman, which is set to release later this year.