Here's a Hot Picture of Harry Styles in a Pool from My Policeman
Anytime new Harry Styles content is released, the internet is set ablaze — whether it's a dress-wearing Harry on the cover of Vogue or coordinating couple 'fits with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. And Harry is quite the busy man — Harry's House, Don't Worry Darling, My Policeman — so luckily we've been served a lot of material as of late. Most recently, Amazon Prime gifted us with the first look at the actor and musicians new film My Policeman, which is set to release later this year.
On Thursday, Amazon shared two images from the upcoming movie. One snap captured a thoughtful looking Harry, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson in character and appearing to look at art.
The second photo shows Styles and Corrin on the edge of a pool exchanging a side ways glance. Harry smiles at his co-star with (hot) messy, wet face in his hair.
Styles will play a cop who is married to Corrin's character while also having a secret affair with Dawson's character. Last May, Styles and Corrin were spotted sharing a steamy kiss on set that sent Twitter crazy.
During a Vanity Fair first look, the director Michael Grandage said that the gay sex scenes will be "sculptural" and "quite literally show something that was about 'lovemaking' in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on."