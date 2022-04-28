The man of the hour, Harry Styles, makes our hearts swoon with his impeccable style and pleases our ears with his upbeat bops. After departing from the iconic boy band One Direction, Styles quickly became an A-list musician with an impeccable sense of style and a repertoire of upbeat pop anthems. He never leaves his fans in the dark, either, releasing his album, Harry's House, on May 20, which has been two-and-half-years in the making since "Watermelon Sugar" dropped. Styles is making headlines for all the right reasons, opening up about his sexuality and shedding the weight of his past in a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens (for me, it's the torn sock with the peeping toe).

"The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking," Styles said.

After a two-year hiatus from all things Coachella, everyone was waiting not-so-patiently to see the festival fashion that sets summer trends, celebrities in their desert-ready best, and unexpected artists on stage. After collecting some intel, I am a firm believer that Harry Styles outdid every influencer at Coachella 2022. Leave it to him to steal the show at not just one, but two nights at the big show. Did we really expect anything less?

What's Hotter Than Harry Styles? Harry Styles in His Gucci Jumpsuit at Coachella Credit: Getty Images

Under the spotlight of Coachella night one, Harry Styles sent style shockwaves through the crowd with a show-stopping number — a fully sequined rainbow jumpsuit by Gucci. And you thought that was it? He gave us the duo we didn't know we needed: Harry Styles and Shania Twain. She joined the stage in a retro sequined mini dress and the two of them brought back the disco era. They belted track after track from Twain's iconic catalog, including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One." I need them on all streaming services, ASAP!

What's Hotter Than Harry Styles? Harry Styles in His Gucci Jumpsuit at Coachella Credit: Getty Images

And just when you thought his festival performances couldn't get any better, Styles stormed the stage with his partner in crime, Lizzo, and performed an iconic rendition of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." We've all been waiting for the reunion of "HIZZO," and the pair flaunted their friendship with matching fluoro pink coats. Harry popped in pink with a silvery sequined western three-piece for another electric performance. If you didn't spot it, there was an embroidered S on his butt, nodding to Styles, of course. Harry, keep up the strict no-shirt policy, please.