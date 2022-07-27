Harry Styles Gave Lizzo the Sweetest Gift When Her Song Hit Number One

Harry can do no wrong.

Published on July 27, 2022
Lizzo and Harry Styles 2020 Miami Concert On Stage
Photo: Getty Images

Name a more iconic duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo — the singers' friendship has blossomed over the years through surprise concert duets, Grammys hangouts, Coachella sets, and tequila shots at the 2020 Brit Awards. And the two pals just proved that their friendship is stronger than ever after Harry showed his support for Lizzo in the sweetest way.

Earlier this week, Lizzo celebrated her song "About Damn Time" hitting the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 charts, knocking off his song "As It Was." This is the second time the songstress has hit number one ("Truth Hurts" was at the top in 2019), and Styles sent her flowers to commemorate the accomplishment. She posted a video to TikTok that shows her holding a massive, colorful bouquet while thanking Harry for the flowers before bending down to take a sniff.

"Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she captioned the clip that was set to the tune of "I Love You Bitch" off her new album, Special.

Lizzo properly celebrated the feat, as documented on her Instagram. She shared a clip where she popped some bubbly with the caption, "IMA BE DRUNK BY 5."

She followed up by sharing a carousel of snaps from her evening and the next morning writing, "Happy/Hungover 🥴."

