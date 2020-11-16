Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown
Conservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown.
Harry Styles made history last week as the first man to have a solo Vogue cover — and did so wearing a stunning Gucci gown, which, for some reason, has been the source of ire for some conservative commentators.
Over the weekend, Candace Owens commented on Styles's Vogue cover, tweeting, "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."
Ben Shapiro also chimed in, quote-tweeting Owens's post and writing, "This is perfectly obvious. Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot."
Naturally, this didn't sit well with Styles's fans, who defended the singer and pointed out the ridiculousness of the notion that dresses are somehow an attack on masculinity (especially when Styles isn't the first rock star to have worn one).
Olivia Wilde, who is directing Styles in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, weighed in, succinctly responding to Owens's tweet, "you're pathetic."
In his Vogue interview, Styles discussed his fashion sense, telling the magazine, "What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something."