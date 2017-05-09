The Internet Just Can't Get Enough of Harry Styles in His Pink Suit

Harry Styles’s latest look is giving the Internet so much life.

As the One Direction singer performed on Today Tuesday morning wearing a hot pink suit, fans lost their minds and blew up social media about the look.

“HARRY IN A FULL PINK SUIT PLAYING THE GUITAR IS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE,” one tweeter wrote in all caps, while another caps-on tweeter wrote “HARRY STYLES IN A PINK SUIT WAS ALL I EVER NEEDED IN LIFE AND I DIDNT KNOW UNTIL NOW.”

HARRY IN A FULL PINK SUIT PLAYING THE GUITAR IS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/nJQ6K0RWSK — juno 🐓 (@harryetIouis) May 9, 2017

HARRY STYLES IN A PINK SUIT WAS ALL I EVER NEEDED IN LIFE AND I DIDNT KNOW UNTIL NOW — chrissy ❁ (@christinafoleyy) May 9, 2017

Styles paired the look with a black button-down and loafers for his mini-concert, strummed his guitar, and performed “Sign of the Times”.

The tweets continued to roll in (people are still tweeting about it hours later), and although he delivered pizza to fans who had camped out all night to see him ... people were still talking about his bold suit.

Take a peek at some of our fave reactions:

🌸 harry styles in a pink suit is my religion 🌸 — carolina loves harry (@signoftpesy) May 9, 2017

He can pull off flying, singing, acting + now, this pink suit. I'm swooning over @harry_styles as always. pic.twitter.com/0CSaUpP8Ku — cathrine khom (@cathrinekhom) May 9, 2017

Cause of death: Harry Styles in a pink suit and a guitar!!! 😱😭😩💗 #HarryStylesTODAY

pic.twitter.com/Cb3aXZYglo — Sel (@JustHoldSel) May 9, 2017

Harry Styles Is Wearing A Pink Suit And I'm Shook — danielle (@dannifred) May 9, 2017