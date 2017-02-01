Happy Birthday to Harry Styles! See His Dreamiest Hair Moments to Date

Oh, Harry Styles. How we love your British charm, jaw-dropping good looks, tight pants (sorry, we had to), killer singing skills, and, most importantly, that ever-changing hair of yours. Today, the boy bander is turning 23—and what better way to celebrate than by rounding up his best hair moments?

Through the years, the One Direction member has tried every hairstyle imaginable. From short bed-head hair to man buns, swept-back long locks to a clean short cut, Styles has totally evolved his image since 2010 when 1D was just getting started.

VIDEO: Harry Styles's Epic Hair Transformation

Early last year, Styles chopped off his once infamous long locks for his role in the war epic Dunkirk, out later this year. And, we have to say, the birthday boy looks pretty dang good doing so.

To celebrate his 23rd year, click through Styles's hair transformation—you won't be able to look away.