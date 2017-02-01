Happy Birthday to Harry Styles! See His Dreamiest Hair Moments to Date

Oh, Harry Styles. How we love your British charm, jaw-dropping good looks, tight pants (sorry, we had to), killer singing skills, and, most importantly, that ever-changing hair of yours. Today, the boy bander is turning 23—and what better way to celebrate than by rounding up his best hair moments?

Through the years, the One Direction member has tried every hairstyle imaginable. From short bed-head hair to man buns, swept-back long locks to a clean short cut, Styles has totally evolved his image since 2010 when 1D was just getting started.

VIDEO: Harry Styles's Epic Hair Transformation

 

Early last year, Styles chopped off his once infamous long locks for his role in the war epic Dunkirk, out later this year. And, we have to say, the birthday boy looks pretty dang good doing so. 

RELATED: Watch the Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy's New Movie

To celebrate his 23rd year, click through Styles's hair transformation—you won't be able to look away.

1 of 16 Mike Marsland/WireImage

In London, 2010

Styles attended the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with his perfectly styled hair brushed to the side.

2 of 16 Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

In London, 2011

The British boy bander’s hair flipped just so while attending the Jingle Bell Ball.

3 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In New York City, 2012

Could he be any cuter? With curls intact, Styles stepped out to perform on the Today show.

4 of 16 Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

In London, 2012

Styles’s short bed head was perfectly tousled while attending the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

5 of 16 John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

In London, 2012

All right, Harry. There’s only so much we can take. The singer’s side-swept ‘do stole the show at the Burberry Prorsum show.

6 of 16 FOX via Getty Images

In Hollywood, 2012 

"Styles" is clearly the perfect last name for this stylish guy. The 1D member rocked shades and tousled locks while attending the X Factor Season 2 finale.

7 of 16 C Flanigan/Getty Images

In Los Angeles, 2013

Now that's some impressive bed head! While attending the American Music Awards, Styles spiked his hair high and wore a classic suit. 

8 of 16 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In London, 2013

Styles made an impression with this classy look while attending the British Fashion Awards.

9 of 16 Barry King/FilmMagic

In Los Angeles, 2013

Styles arrived with his hair (and fashion) A-game at the American Music Awards. 

10 of 16 David Livingston/Getty Images

In Las Vegas, 2014

The One Direction member switched things up when he added this hair wrap for an edgy, hip look.

11 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In New York, 2015

The 1D singer was all smiles during a Good Morning America performance in Central Park.

12 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Los Angeles, 2015

Throughout 2015, Styles noticeably transitioned his look. For starters, that hair of his grew long enough to hang down around his shoulders—a look fit for a rock star.

13 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Los Angeles, 2015

We always love Styles’s natural curls and his then newly long ‘do, which he sported at the American Music Awards, showed off his texture to the max.

14 of 16 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At LAX, 2016

Styles touched down in Los Angeles, sporting his longest (and possibly greasiest) 'do yet. 

15 of 16 Crowder/Legge/GC Images

In London, 2016

When these photos first emerged of Styles in a hair-covering beanie, 1D fans were worried that the singer had chopped off his luscious locks. While this was not the case (he had simply tucked it all up inside the hat) Styles took the plunge just two months later, cutting off his ponytail and donating the hair to charity. 

16 of 16 Dave Benett/Getty

In London, 2016

After filming Dunkirk, Styles kept his shorter locks trim, and we must say, the clean-cut style looks just as good as his bad boy look, if not better. 

