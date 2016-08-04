Harry Potter Stars Stop by Cursed Child Premiere

While Daniel Radcliffe probably won't be making an appearance at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays any time soon, that didn't stop other Harry Potter alums from attending the play's premiere in London.

During the July 31 event, Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the films, was just one of the actors from the previous films who was on hand. While there, she posed for photos with Poppy Miller, who portrays Cursed Child's adult version of the character. "When Bonnie Wright met Poppy Miller this evening at the Palace Theatre. #CursedChild #KeepTheSecrets," the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Instagram account captioned the photo.

Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Bellatrix Lestrange, also popped up at the premiere and joined the duo along with other Cursed Child cast members for more social media photo opps.

Of course, there's no bad blood between Radcliffe and the new Harry Potter cast. He simply wants to let them have their moment to shine. "I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that night, there's going to be a lot of Harry Potter fans there in the audience obviously and would that then become a thing," he said in an interview with E! News. "Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show. I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show."

Talk about a class act.