Harry Potter Actress Scarlett Byrne Has Welcomed First Child with Cooper Hefner
Cooper, the son of Hugh Hefner, shared the special meaning behind the baby name.
Congratulations are in order for Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, who has welcomed her first child with Cooper Hefner, the son of Hugh Hefner.
Byrne, 29, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, gave birth to a baby girl was born on Monday, Aug. 24 at 5:23 p.m. Hefner also told E! News their baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
"We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived," he said in a statement. "We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead."
The 28-year-old entrepreneur also told the outlet the name was inspired by his grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away in July 2020.
"My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I," he said.
Earlier this year, Hefner announced via Instagram that the couple was expecting their first child, writing, "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one."
Last year, Byrne and Hefner married in a courthouse ceremony in Ventura, Calif. "Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married," Byrne wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."
Earlier this year, Rupert Grint became the first of the main Harry Potter trio to become a parent, welcoming a baby girl with actress Georgia Groome.